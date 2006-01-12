3RD Annual “In My Humble Opinion Civil Service Award”
One of the pleasures of writing for a newspaper is being able to shed light on people or topics that deserve attention. We often focus our attention on negative things – bad policy, corruption, abuse of power, favoritism or violations of ethics. Whistleblowers and journalists serve an important function – they help keep our system of government clean. Radio talk show host Jim Hightower once said that he didn’t mind being called an agitator. “The agitator,” he reminded his audience, “is the part of the washer that gets the dirt out.”
Everything doesn’t have be negative though, and I decided several years ago to use these column inches to draw attention to some government employees that did a good job every day, were glad to serve their friends and neighbors, and in general made our travels through the red tape a little more tolerable.
2005 was no different from each preceding year. It found me contacting a wide variety of civil servants during the course of my personal and professional life. And like every other year, some of those public employees need to be on the street looking for another job. Others I met aren’t paid nearly enough for the work they do.
Let me introduce you to some of the people who work very hard to serve the public that pays their salary:
Mr. George Cherry, Walker County Schools Central Office – I first met George Cherry when my son was a student at Chattanooga Valley Elementary school. George was the assistant principal, and a favorite of both the staff and parents. He was later named Principal at Gilbert Elementary. He has always cared deeply for his students, encouraged and supported his staff, and shown parents respect and appreciation. He is now applying his dedication to excellence to the office of Coordinator of Title 1 Programs and Staff Development.
Mr. Lee McRae, Tennessee Valley Authority – Mr. McRae assumed the responsibilities of Alan Hulgan, a former Civil Service Award nominee. Mr. Hulgan assured me that after he retired the level of service to which I was accustomed would not suffer. He was correct. Lee not only knows his way through the maze of information to be found in TVA’s survey and easement archives, but he’s glad to help you go through it until you find what you need. It’s nice to know that customer service is alive and well within the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Billie Baker, Walker County Property Records Office – Billie is the sort of person you always want to see across the counter when you’re standing in a government office. She is ready to help, no matter how busy she is or how difficult your request. She always brings a happy disposition to work. This is one office I don’t mind visiting when I need information, because I know help is just around the corner – or behind the desk, so to speak.
The Hamilton County Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Department – This is the first time an entire department has been nominated, but it would be unfair to single out one employee in such a user-friendly government department. Department Director Greg Butler is to be commended for assembling such a fine staff. Everyone in GIS deserves recognition for their efficiency and concern for their customers, but I want to extend a special thanks to Pam Brock, Kim McKinney and Ruth Gaynor. All of these ladies are ready to help, even if the customer is a Georgia Bulldog fan.
The winner of the 2005 “In My Humble Opinion Civil Service Award” is... (requisite drum roll)…Billie Baker, of the Walker County, GA Property Records Office.
2006 is off to a good start – I’ve already run into a couple of Cicero’s typical bureaucrats*, and a couple of potential nominees for next years award. So if you work a public agency, remember that the next guy who walks up to your counter might be the one to tell the whole tri-state area how great you are at your job. Then again, if you’re really an “In My Humble Opinion” award caliber employee, you’ll be doing your job whether or not you get any recognition. And you’re exactly the kind of public employee I’m looking to recognize this time next year.
*Cicero’s quote regarding bureaucrats can be read on the worldwide web at: http://mike_north.tripod.com/id69.htm
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home