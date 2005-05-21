We use an old pleasantry when people tell us they have enjoyed working with us or having us over for dinner. “It’s been a pleasure,” they say, and we respond, “The pleasure’s been all mine.”I had the opportunity to oversee one of the best departments at Standard-Coosa-Thatcher, the spooling and winding department at the Thatcher Plant in Ridgedale. I first worked with, then supervised a group of men and women that came to work every day, gave their best, and showed me what it meant to be a friend.When I decided to move in a different direction, some of them told me that I was good supervisor, and that they hated to see me leave. I feel certain that the next guy was at least as good a boss as I was, and chances are he was better. But I can assure you that I’m a better person because of the friendships I made while there.On my last day, my department manager, Eddie Werndli, told me that he had enjoyed working with me. “The pleasure’s been all mine,” I assured him.A few years later, I decided that I might have something to offer the citizens of Walker County as a member of the Board of Education. I loved to study education issues; I knew what it was like to have a child in the system; I had worked as a volunteer on some of the extra-curriculars, and felt the bite when taxes went up.I went out with some friends knocking doors every Saturday (and some weekday evenings) and told people what I had seen and heard in the school system, and how I thought things could be improved. I sat in many living rooms, drank a lot of iced tea, and listened as parents and taxpayers told me what was on their minds.Today, I advise any candidate for office to knock doors – not because I think it’s the best way to win – but because it’s the best way to learn what the people of your district or county are thinking.More people agreed with what I had to say than didn’t, and as a result, I spent four years reading budget books, curriculum guidelines, proposed policies and legislation, and answering phone calls at unusual hours. I learned more than I ever could have if I hadn’t served. Furthermore, my life has been enriched because of the dear friends I’ve made, friends that I hope I have for life.When I left the board, I had many supporters tell me that they appreciated what I had done. “The pleasure has been all mine,” I told them.I’ve been writing regular columns for almost three years, and it’s been a learning experience. I’ve discovered a lot about human nature in general. I’ve learned more about myself specifically. Like everything else I’ve done, I’ve benefited far more from the experience than I’ve contributed to it.Most readers have no idea how much time it takes to write a regular column. Sure, it’s easy if you do nothing but jot down some thoughts, but when you actually try to research a topic and support your opinion with facts, it can be time consuming. The average column, with background reading and research, takes three to four hours a week. More in-depth topics may require 6 to 8 hours of preparation and writing.My columns about impact fees took hours of research, and the report I wrote about lottery expenditures was the result of a full weekend of work, several pots of coffee, and some worn out calculator buttons.Of course, I learned far more about the subjects I studied than you, the reader, did. And that’s my fault, not yours. I tried to be as clear and convincing as possible when I presented my findings, but too many times my enthusiasm got in the way.Circumstances have dictated that I curtail my writing schedule. I need to spend more time fulfilling responsibilities with my family and where I worship, and as I’ve reviewed my “time budget,” I’ve discovered that writing is about the only area I have where I may cut.“In My Humble Opinion” will no longer be a regular feature on these pages. I’ll continue the “In My Humble Opinion Civil Service Award” column each year, and if my editors allow I will submit a guest column when appropriate. I express my deepest gratitude to the editors who have worked with and encouraged me. Writing for the publications with which I’ve been affiliated has, like my other experiences, made me a better person. I’ve made friends through this column that I would never have known otherwise.For those who have written to offer a word of support, I thank you. You may have enjoyed a column or two, but I promise you that I’ve enjoyed writing every one of them. The pleasure, it seems again, has been all mine.