About Me

My newest endeavor is to serve as a staff writer for P.O.B. Magazine, the premier professional journal for those in the surveying and geomatics professions. For several years I was a guest columnist for six newspapers in the northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama region. I also wrote for the Chattanoogan.com. I am a professional land surveyor, licensed in TN,AL and GA. From Jan. 1999 through Dec. 2002 I served as the District 3 member of the Walker County, GA, Board of Education, where I gained valuable insight into the successes and failures of the public education system. My son is a 22 year old U.S. Marine Corps military police officer. He'll never know how proud of him I am, nor how much he means to me. I am a student of history and political philosophy. My library contains a wide selection of writings, including compilations of the personal and political writings of all of the prominent founding fathers. I also have several multi-volume history texts published from 1860 to 1915, as well as many contemporary history essays and political commentaries. Thank you for taking the time to visit with me, and thanks for reading My Humble Opinion.

