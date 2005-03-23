Boldly entering the Blogosphere...
In My Humble Opinion is boldly entering the blogosphere. Not because of recent news regarding the impact of blogs, not because a blog is easier to maintain than a web site, nor because it’s the hip thing to do.
I’m moving my column to the web log format because it is technologically better than the traditional web site format – much in the same way that a 2005 Nissan Altima is better than a Ford Model A. Both will get you from Chattanooga to Atlanta, but the speed, efficiency and comfort level are dramatically different.
This move will enable you, the reader, to keep track of updates to the site much easier than you could track changes to my web site.
In My Humble Opinion will offer the same juvenile, perplexing drivel that you’ve become accustomed to. See you next week.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home